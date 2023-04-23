Home
DPS investigates deadly hit-and-run in Alamo
The Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Alamo. The crash happened on Tower Road, just north of Sioux Road. ...
Valley counties prepares for cleanup after severe storm
The Rio Grande Valley is dealing with the...
AEP crews working to restore power after severe storm hits the Valley
Severe weather, especially when it brings strong winds,...
Sports
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
WESLACO, Texas -- Texas Longhorn Legend Vince Young came to the RGV to celebrate and speak to graduating seniors who announced their post-high school plans. ...
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run
SAN BENITO, Texas -- San Benito High School's...
'The Miracle on Canton': Vela Baseball Coach Suddenly Cancer-Free
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Robert Vela head baseball coach...
Community
Pump Patrol - April 21, 2023
Zoo Guest: Galapagos Tortoise
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: Cigarros electrónicos afectan la salud
Una suma récord obligará a los comerciantes minoristas a guardar los productos Juul detrás de los mostradores y verificar la edad de los compradores. La...
Se registra accidente mortal en Edinburg
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas está...
Aquí Entre Nos: Bad Bunny y Grupo Frontera lanzan nuevo tema musical "Un X100TO"
Bad Bunny y Grupo Fontera lanzaron un tema...
