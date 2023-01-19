Home
McAllen ISD expanding aviation program
The sky's the limit for McAllen High School senior Rohan Bhakta. On his radar is the dream of becoming a pilot. “I wanted to do...
Pharr taquería receives increase in customers following viral social media post
A Pharr restaurant struggling to stay afloat is...
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for DHR-Health Brownsville
DHR-Health Brownsville will host a free COVID-19 clinic...
Weather
Thurs. Jan. 19, 2023: Less humid and temperatures in the 70s
Wed. Jan. 18, 2023: Breezy, humid, and temperatures in the 80s
Tues. Jan. 17, 2023: Breezy, humid, and temperatures in the 80s
Sports
Bianca Torre Headlines UTRGV Hall of Fame Class for 2023
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Athletics Hall of Fame Committee announced on Thursday the 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame...
Coffee with Coaches: Edinburg High’s Zeke Cuellar
With basketball season underway, Channel 5’s Bella Michaels...
East tops West 10-9 in RGVCA All-Star football game
EDINBURG, Texas -- The RGVCA All-Star Game was...
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Pump Patrol - January 13, 2023
Romeo Santos estrena nuevo video musical en donde presenta a su esposa por primera vez y anuncia que volverá a ser padre
Romeo Santos lanzó su nuevo video musical Solo Conmigo, donde presenta por primera vez en un video a su esposa. En la grabación se ve...
Salud y Vida: Como tratar dolores crónicos de manera natural
Uno de cada cinco adultos en estados unidos...
La Entrevista: Abogada comparte el proceso de división de bienes durante un divorcio
En el segmento de la entrevista, una vez...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
