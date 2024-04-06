Home
Residents continue raising concerns over burning smell from property near Mission
Residents living downwind from a property off of Abram and Western roads near Mission are complaining of a smell coming from it. Guillermina Mendez says...
Candlelight vigil held for child abuse victims in Edinburg
Community leaders and organizations gathered outside Edinburg City...
New city of Mission ordinance limits places registered sex offenders can go to
A new ordinance in the city of Mission...
Weather
Saturday, April 6, 2024: Breezy and warm with a high of 89
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, April 5, 2024: Windy and warm with a high of 87 degrees
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
The latest eclipse forecast is throwing a curveball at eclipse watchers
Originally Published: 03 APR 24 11:03 ET ...
Sports
UTRGV athletic director discusses joining Southland Conference
UTRGV’s decision to leave the Western Athletic Conference will make it easier for students and families to attend away games, according to the university’s athletic director....
UIL Girls Soccer Regional Semifinal Highlights and Scores
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- The UIL Regional Tournament kicked-off...
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Semifinal Highlights and Scores
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- The UIL Regional Tournament kicked-off...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Madagascar hissing cockroach
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: Consejos para prevenir alergias en esta primavera
Si usted sufre de alergia, los expertos en salud nos tienen un aviso a prepararnos, ya que dicen esta temporada podría ser muy fuerte. Veremos...
Reciben cargos por disturbio causados por migrantes en El Paso
Las consecuencias de los disturbios protagonizados por más...
Rescatan a migrante inconsciente en la ciudad de Laredo
En la ciudad de Laredo, agentes de operaciones...
