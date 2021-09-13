Home
Texas bill to require cash bail for those accused of violent crimes becomes law
" Texas bill to require cash bail for those accused of violent crimes becomes law " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit,...
Brownsville Police arrest man wanted for theft, aggravated sexual battery
The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man with...
The delta variant is wreaking havoc on most of Texas — but not El Paso. Here’s why.
" The delta variant is wreaking havoc...
Weather
Sept. 13, 2021: Tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas
The KRGV Weather team is tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas as it moves up the Gulf Coast. Download our free KRGV Weather app for current radar,...
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters at the National Hurricane...
Sept. 10, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 90s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 10, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 10, 2021 below: See the final scores below: Non-District ...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 9, 2021
Monte Alto vs. Marine Military FINAL SCORE:...
Programming
Student of the Week: Regina Barajas
With school back in session, we're once again starting our Student of The Week stories. Each week, one Valley student will be picked for their...
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
Hechos Valle
La policía de Brownsville arresta a hombre buscado por robo y agresión sexual agravada
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville arrestó a un hombre con múltiples órdenes de arresto después de los informes de un sujeto que estaba en la...
Accesos cerrados a las playas en el condado Cameron
Queremos recordarle que varias playas del condado Cameron...
La Entrevista: Medidas de prevención ante una tormenta
Como es común durante este tiempo severo, durante...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days