Gov. Abbott: TWC creates hotline for employees to report vaccine mandates at work
In a letter sent by the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas employers were reminded that they cannot impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on an employee who qualifies...
Cameron County reports 1 unvaccinated COVID-related death, 12 new positive cases
Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 12...
Man wanted by Edinburg police in separate investigations of sexual assault of a minor
The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s...
Weather
Dec. 8, 2021: Partly cloudy, temperatures reaching 80s
Dec. 7, 2021: Temperatures in the 70s
Dec. 6, 2021: Warm with chances of evening showers
Sports
Different Ball, Same Grind: UTRGV's Taylor Muff
EDINBURG, TEXAS - The UTRGV Women's basketball team added six new players this season and one of those additions is graduate student Taylor Muff. She spent...
5-on-5 Highlights for Tuesday December 7th
Check out the highlights Channel 5 Sports got...
Keyla "La Patrona" Pruneda: RGV Boxer Ranked No. 1 in Nation
PHARR, TEXAS - Keyla "La Patrona" Pruneda is...
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa de 1 muerte relacionada con COVID no vacunada, 12 nuevos casos positivos
El condado Cameron informó el miércoles una muerte relacionada con el coronavirus y 12 nuevos casos de la enfermedad. La única muerte fue un hombre...
El condado Hidalgo reporta dos muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus, 332 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el miércoles dos muertes...
Tiroteo en centro comercial de Texas deja un herido
KILLEEN, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — La policía de...
