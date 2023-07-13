Home
News
Buoys deployed at Rio Grande in Eagle Pass to deter border crossings
A thousand feet of buoys were tossed into the Rio Grande Thursday in Eagle Pass in the latest effort to deter border crossings. The deployment...
First Amendment group sues Texas Governor and others over the state's TikTok ban on official devices
NEW YORK (AP) — A First Amendment group...
Families and doctors sue Texas over its new ban on transgender care for minors
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of Texas...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
A heat wave has baked parts of the Southwest for weeks. Forecasters warn it's not cooling soon
PHOENIX (AP) — Millions of people across the Southwest are living through a historic heat wave, with even the heat-experienced desert city of Phoenix being tested...
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado touched down Wednesday...
Wednesday, July 12, 2023: Heat advisory, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
PALMVIEW, TEXAS -- The Valley is sending three 4U division teams to the Pony South Zone World Series in Houston. Two of those teams are...
Houston Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced...
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
MCALLEN, Texas -- Los Guerreros Track Club has...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: July 13, 2023
Pet of the Week: Mars, the Shepard mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Organizaciones humanitarias reportan menos ingreso de inmigrantes en la frontera de Brownsville
A poco más de dos meses del final del Título 42, la frontera entre México y Estados Unidos a la altura de Brownsville registra menos afluencia...
Hombre de Puerto Isabel recibe sentencia tras ser acusado de producir pornografía infantil
En el condado Cameron, un hombre fue sentenciado...
Movimientos políticos del Valle del Río Grande preparan campañas electorales
A menos de un año y medio de...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days