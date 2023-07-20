Home
TxDOT warns of upcoming lane closures for demolition of Harlingen to Edinburg connector
Drivers in the Rio Grande Valley are one step closer to a faster drive on the interstate as crews with the Texas Department of Transportation continue...
Edinburg CISD provides students with Chromebooks to combat summer learning loss
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is implementing...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 20, 2023
Weather
Thursday, July 20, 2023: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
This summer is on track to be among Texas’ most extreme
" This summer is on track to...
Sports
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics learned on Friday that first baseman Brandon Pimentel , who...
UTRGV Football HC Travis Bush speaks at UAC Media Day
ARLINGTON, Texas -- UTRGV Head Coach Travis Bush...
Health experts discuss ways to prevent sports injuries for student athletes
PSJA North athlete Marcus Hernandez said he learned...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 20, 2023
Pet of the Week: Tony Stark the Blue Heeler Dalmatian mix and Michael Scott the Chihuahua mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Connect
Noticias RGV
Conector de Harlingen a Edinburg en Pharr será demolido este fin de semana
Las cuadrillas del Departamento de Transporte de Texas (TxDOT) están listas para empezar a demoler este fin de semana el conector original directo de Harlingen a...
Patrulla fronteriza organiza evento de reclutamiento en Edinburg
Este sábado 29 de julio, desde las 8...
Bomberos de McAllen realizan entrenamientos de seguridad
Los bomberos de McAllen se preparan ante posibles...
