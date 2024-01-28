Home
News
Brownsville PD: One person arrested in connection with starting grass fire
The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a grass fire. Police have been conducting an arson investigation and have arrested one...
House Republicans release articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
(CNN) — House Republicans on Sunday released two...
Valley schools participate in childhood obesity study
Two Rio Grande Valley schools are participating in...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024: Sunny and cool, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024: Breezy and nice with a high of 73 degrees Fahrenheit
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Jan. 26, 2024: Warm day with a high of 80 degrees Fahrenheit
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Coaches reflect on Edinburg Vela HC Campbell's career
Edinburg Vela HFC John Campbell announced his retirement earlier this month. The Sabercats head football coach completed seven seasons in the RGV and established a...
UTRGV Father-Daughter combo on the court
Edinburg -- UTRGV Women's Basketball newcomer Kade Hackerott...
Boys Basketball Highlights from 1/23/24
Boys Basketball Highlights from Tuesday night.
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Sunny the spiny-tailed lizard
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: Nueva tecnología para detectar en cáncer
Sin importar la edad, cuando el cáncer ataca, la detección temprana es crucial, ya que mejora las probabilidades de supervivencia. Hay una nueva tecnología y...
Arrestan a adolescente tras amenazar con disparar contra un hospital infantil en Edinburg
Un joven de 18 años de Álamo fue...
Detienen a dos sospechosos por robo agravado en una tienda 'Dollar Tree' en Edinburg
Este sábado 27 de enero, alrededor de las...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days