Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Lawsuit filed against accused drunk driver in deadly causeway crash
The family of a 20-year-old Edinburg woman who...
Valley doctor gives tips to stay cool, safe in the heat
The Rio Grande Valley has had several heat...
Wednesday, June 5, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, June 4, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
City of Pharr to host hurricane preparedness event
Hurricane season kicked off this past Saturday, and...
PSJA Memorial's Adame signs for Missouri Valley College Baseball
ALAMO, Texas -- PSJA Memorial's Sergio Adame signed his national letter of intent to continue playing baseball at Missouri Valley College. A dream he's had...
Sharyland Snake Pit 7-on-7 Qualifying Tournament This Saturday
MISSION, Texas -- State 7-on-7 football is among...
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day
The recognition and honors keep coming for state...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Aquí Entre Nos: Alec Baldwin y su familia protagonizan nuevo programa de reality show
Alec Baldwin y su familia protagonizarán un programa de reality. Además, un documental nos lleva dentro de la mente de un artista cuyo trabajo es más...
Salud y Vida: Nuevo tratamiento ofrece esperanza a sobrevivientes de cáncer en la lengua
Todos sabemos que el cáncer es una dura...
Más de 60 perros en búsqueda de hogar tras caso de hacinamiento en el condado Hidalgo
Más de 60 perros necesitan un hogar tras...
