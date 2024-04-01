Home
News
Heart of the Valley: Brownsville program to help people with Type 2 Diabetes manage disease
A diabetes management program will soon be starting up in Brownsville. Proyecto Juan Diego is getting ready to kick off their free Diabetes Management Program...
City of Mission to hold community briefings for charter amendment election
The city of Mission is set to host...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Weather
Monday, April 1, 2024: Windy, very warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 31, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
April will bring severe storms, snow and flooding as a wide-reaching storm crosses the US
Originally Published: 30 MAR 24 06:54 ET ...
Sports
UIL Area Round Highlights & Scores: Friday 3/29
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Area round continued Friday night. Click on the video above for scores and highlights from today's slate in both boys...
HS Soccer Bi-District Round HL & Scores: Tuesday 3/26
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District Round continued...
UTRGV accepts invitation to join Southland Conference
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Gladys Porter Zoo to hold Easter animal play date
The Gladys Porter Zoo is inviting the public...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Lunes 1 de Abril: Temperatura con ráfagas de vientos en los bajos 70s
Para seguir a Valeria López en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Salud y Vida: Pacientes con 'situs inversus' reciben trasplante de pulmones
Según reportes clínicos, más de 40.000 personas recibirán...
Aquí Entre Nos: Dennis Quaid recibirá el premio de "Icono del Cine"
El álbum country de Beyoncé está batiendo récords....
Take 5
Submit a Tip
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
