Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led...
High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’ highest rating. Some in the Rio Grande Valley break that trend.
" High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’...
Downtown Brownsville shops report low foot traffic during Labor Day weekend
Local business owners have been concerned about inflation,...
Weather
Sept. 5, 2022: Showers with temperatures in the low 90s
Sept. 2, 2022: Few storms with temperatures in the mid-90s
Sept. 1, 2022: Spotty storms with temperatures in mid-90s
Sports
Texans to host Uvalde high school team at season opener
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans will host the Uvalde high school football team and wear "Uvalde Strong" decals on their helmets when they open the...
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 2, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Hechos Valle
Disminución en ventas durante fin de semana festivo en Brownsville
Los dueños de negocios locales han estado preocupados por la inflación, con la esperanza de que el fin de semana festivo pueda significar más ventas. ...
Aumentan seguridad vial durante fin de semana del día del trabajo
A pocas horas para que concluyan las actividades...
Salud y Vida: Peligros de baterías de botón
Se les puede encontrar en varios dispositivos en...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
