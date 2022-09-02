Home
US Border Patrol: 8 migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — At least eight migrants were killed as dozens attempted a hazardous crossing of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials...
Pharr city commission calls special meeting to discuss city manager position
The Pharr City Commission called a special meeting...
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas
" Veterans Affairs says it will provide...
Sept. 2, 2022: Few storms with temperatures in the mid-90s
Sept. 1, 2022: Spotty storms with temperatures in mid-90s
Aug. 31, 2022: Spotty storms with temperatures in mid-90s
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 1, 2022
For live score updates, follow KRGVSports on Twitter. See the final scores below: Thursday, September 1 Visiting Team Score...
UTRGV Basketball release season schedule
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV basketball released its season...
Santa Maria to debut new stadium against Monte Alto
SANTA MARIA, Texas -- Santa Maria will debut...
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Disminuye a tasa de natalidad en Texas a un 21%
Según estadísticas de la oficina del censo, la tasa nacional de nacimientos ha disminuido a un 16% y en los últimos dos años en el estado...
Salud y Vida: Reinfección de COVID después de tratamiento Paxlovid
El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Joe Biden,...
Controversia del empleo de administrador de ciudad de Pharr
La comisión de la ciudad de Pharr convoca...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
