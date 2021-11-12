Home
News
Silver alert issued for man last seen in San Antonio
A Silver Alert was issued for a 76-year-old man last seen in San Antonio. Scott McCabe was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 1314...
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears' conservatorship
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears is free....
IDEA Public Schools to hold weekend Covid vaccine clinics for children
In a partnership with DHR Health, IDEA Public...
Nov. 12, 2021: Spotty shower possible with temperatures in 80s
Nov. 11, 2021: Evening storm, temperatures in upper 80s
Nov. 10, 2021: Warm afternoon with temperatures in mid-80s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 11, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Nov. 11, 2021 below: See the final scores below: Thursday, November...
UTRGV students pass referendum, paves way for college football
Football at the University of Texas Rio Grande...
McAllen Memorial Falls in Regional Quarterfinals
ALICE - The Lady Mustangs of McAllen Memorial...
Programming
Student of the Week: Andre Mercado
He's a well-rounded individual who has some big dreams. Whether it's on the diamond or in the classroom, Andre Mercado thrives. "I'm involved in...
Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez
Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work....
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial...
Hechos Valle
Incrementa ingreso de nacionales mexicanos en Brownsville ante reapertura de puentes fronterizos
Hoy viernes comienza el primer fin de semana desde la reapertura de los puentes internacionales para viajes no esenciales vía terrestre, algo que muchos comerciantes de...
Clínica de vacunación para niños entre los 5 y 11 años de edad en Brownsville
En Brownsvill el distrito escolar independiente estará llevando...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 3 muertes relacionadas con COVID, todas sin vacunar
El condado Hidalgo informó el viernes tres muertes...
