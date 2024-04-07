Home
Valley motorcycle hit-and-run crash survivor shares his story
A motorcycle crash survivor is sharing his story. He was hurt in a hit-and-run accident in Edinburg on Easter Sunday. Jose Angel Martinez III, 65,...
UTRGV specialist cautions after Avian Flu human case reported in Texas
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Infectious...
San Benito fire officials investigate house fire
San Benito fire officials are investigating a fire...
Weather
Sunday, April 7, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, April 6, 2024: Breezy and warm with a high of 89
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, April 5, 2024: Windy and warm with a high of 87 degrees
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals
BROWNSVILLE -- Three valley boys soccer teams entered the UIL Region IV Finals. Edinburg North (6A), Brownsville Lopez (5A), and Progreso (4A) were each at different...
UTRGV athletic director discusses joining Southland Conference
UTRGV’s decision to leave the Western Athletic Conference...
UIL Girls Soccer Regional Semifinal Highlights and Scores
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- The UIL Regional Tournament kicked-off...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Madagascar hissing cockroach
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
La policía de Edinburg identifica a sospechosos armados en un presunto intento de secuestro cerca de UTRGV
La Universidad de Texas Rio Grande Valley emitió un refugio en el campus de Edinburg debido a que la policía buscaba en el área a dos...
Aumentan las estafas telefónicas en la ciudad de Brownsville
Una nueva estafa telefónica ha comenzado a circular...
Retirada masiva de detergente líquido de Procter & Gamble
La empresa de jabones Procter & Gamble y...
