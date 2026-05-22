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Escobares replaces police chief with interim after drunk driving arrest
The Escobares city council has appointed Lt. Jesse Alvarez as interim police chief. The council held a special meeting on Friday to discuss the employment...
City of Alamo to hand out sandbags to residents ahead of weekend storms
The city of Alamo will provide sandbags to...
San Benito High School student brought her graduation to her dad's hospital room
It's graduation season, and one San Benito senior...
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Friday, May 22, 2026: Very warm with late rain, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Hurricane season expected to be mild in 2026, but officials urge Texans to stay prepared
Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
Thursday, May 21, 2026: Flood watch issued for all of South Texas
A flood watch has been issued for all...
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PSJA baseball defeats Dripping Springs 6-1 in regional final Game 1
Highlights from tonight's game in the video above.
Sharyland baseball mounts another late inning comeback in Game 1 of regional final
Highlights from tonight's game in the video above.
PSJA softball drops Game 1 of state semifinal to Katy
Highlights from tonight's game in the video above.
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 21, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Mabel the terrier mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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