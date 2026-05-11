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McAllen couple arrested for allegedly giving alcohol to minors at prom after-party
The McAllen Police Department arrested two people for allegedly giving alcohol to minors at what teenagers described as a "prom after-party." Officers responded to a...
KRGV Cares Closet campaign underway
The KRGV Cares Closet campaign is underway. ...
McAllen police issue 7 citations for underage drinking at Airbnb house party
The McAllen Police Department issued seven citations for...
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Monday, May 11, 2026: Early thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, May 10, 2026: Nightly thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Rain and storms may move into the Rio...
Power companies working to restore power in Hidalgo, Cameron counties following severe weather
Rio Grande Valley power companies are working to...
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McHi Alum Vicente Alvarez ready for year two with RGV Red Crowns
McHi Alum Vicente Alvarez returns to the RGV Red Crowns for year two. Alfredo Sanchez sits down with him one week before the start of the...
Valley native Isidro Martinez returns to the Valley for the RGV Red Crowns 2026 season
Alfredo Sanchez sits down with professional soccer player...
McHi Lady Bulldogs season ends in the regional semifinal, Lyford baseball exits in Area Round
RGV SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Saturday, May...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 7, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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