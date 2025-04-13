Home
Motorcycle driver remains in the ICU following Alamo expressway crash
A motorcycle driver remains in the ICU following a Saturday crash on the expressway, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis. The crash between a...
San Isidro residents speak out over poor cell phone service
AT&T customers in San Isidro said they've been...
Temporary closure announced for all-inclusive park in Mission
The Mission Lions Park will be temporarily closed...
Weather
Sunday, March 13, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, April 12, 2025: Morning patchy fog, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, April 11, 2025: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV baseball secures SLC series sweep over Stephen F. Austin
The UTRGV baseball team secured a Southland Conference series sweep over the Stephen F. Austin lumberjacks with a 12-2 run-rule win in seven innings. Senior...
Angelo Cabral stays undefeated on the mound as UTRGV wins in return home
The UTRGV Vaqueros baseball team picked up the...
McAllen High's Kaedyn Pulido signs with University of Texas powerlifting
McAllen High star powerlifter Kaedyn Pulido signed her...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Blue-tongued skink
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 10, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Consejos para estar en forma antes del verano
Se acerca el verano y con ello la motivación para bajar algunos kilos que subió durante los meses de invierno. Puede que esté mirando ese traje...
Accidente entre camioneta y motocicleta en el área de Alamo-Donna
Un choque entre una camioneta y una moto...
Preparatoria de McAllen triunfa en presentación del Mariachi de Oro
El Mariachi de Oro de la preparatoria de...
