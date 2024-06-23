Home
News
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
McAllen native Shaine Casas, 24, earned a qualifying spot to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Casas qualified after placing second in the men's 200-meter...
Valley businesses affected by high cilantro prices
With a recent spike in cilantro prices, one...
Palmview designing drainage project for annexed areas
After heavy and constant rainfall from Tropical Storm...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, June 22, 2024: Chance of scattered thunderstorms continues
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, June 21, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tropical Storm Alberto dissipates over central Mexico after heavy rains killed 4
TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto, the...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
McAllen native Shaine Casas, 24, earned a qualifying spot to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Casas qualified after placing second in the men's 200-meter...
Shaine Casas makes U.S. Olympic team
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaine Casas looked at the...
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club heading to Nationals in Las Vegas
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- As our Daniella Hernandez reports,...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Orinoco crocodile
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Vanguard Rembrandt Secondary inaugura sala sensorial para estudiantes con necesidades especiales
Vanguard Rembrandt Secondary en Pharr enseñó su nueva sala de estimulación sensorial. Este espacio representará un gran recurso para los estudiantes con necesidades especiales, proporcionándoles...
Revisión de sillas para bebés por la policía de Weslaco el 29 de junio en Calvary Church
El próximo sábado 29 de junio el Departamento...
El calor y la lluvia aumentan la amenaza de mosquitos en el Valle esta semana
El calor y la humedad se están sintiendo...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days