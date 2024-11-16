Home
News
Bullet strikes Southwest Airlines plane without injuries at Dallas airport
DALLAS (AP) — A bullet struck the body of a Southwest Airlines airplane preparing for departure from a Dallas airport, forcing the cancellation of the Friday...
McDonald's is investing $100 million to bring customers back after E. coli outbreak
McDonald's is investing $100 million to bring customers...
Betty White Forever: New stamp will honor the much-beloved 'Golden Girls' actor
The United States Postal Service might have found...
Sports
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's YouTube page and the KRGV Sports' Facebook page at...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Playoff Game of the Week Preview: Sharyland vs. Mercedes
It's a regular season rematch to open up...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: The endangered Chinchilla
This year's Student of the Week recipients honored during banquet
A big celebration was held Thursday in honor...
Noticias RGV
Cómo combatir la fatiga de decisión y tomar mejores decisiones diarias
La psicóloga Susan Albers de la Clínica Cleveland dice que es un problema común en muchos adultos y que puede ser causado por estrés sentirse abrumado...
El aeropuerto de McAllen celebrará al viajero número 1 millón en medio de su creciente tráfico
Este el aeropuerto internacional de McAllen se prepara...
Abbott defiende barreras en el Río Grande como parte de su lucha contra el contrabando humano
El gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, reforzó su...
Take 5
