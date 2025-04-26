Home
Mission veteran shares what life is like with Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's Disease can affect people of all ages and if it's left untreated, the condition can worsen over time. One Mission veteran shares what it's...
Heart of the Valley: Last chance to get a free glucose screening
Saturday marked the last day for Rio Grande...
UTRGV medical students offer free skin cancer screenings to Harlingen firefighters
More people in the Rio Grande Valley are...
Weather
Saturday, April 26, 2025: Warm and muggy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, April 25, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, April 24, 2025: Stray shower, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV takes game two against McNeese
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Vaqueros came back from being down 5-3 in the fifth inning. A six run bottom of the fifth inning was enough...
High School Softball Bi-District Round Scores
SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES: Brownsville Lopez 3, Sharyland...
Rio Grande City's thrilling walk-off win & more RGV high school softball playoff highlights
SOFTBALL SERIES PLAYOFF SCORES: Weslaco 11, Los...
Community
Zoo Guest: Mexican Burrowing Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Toby, the 8-month-old cat
*Editor's Note: A graphic in the video names...
Noticias RGV
Señales de enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal
Se estima que hasta tres millones de estadounidenses padecen enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal. Aunque actualmente no existe una cura, los tratamientos pueden brindar un alivio significativo. Es...
Congresista Joaquín Castro visita McAllen y aborda el tema de los recortes de gobierno
El congresista estadounidense Joaquín Castro estuvo presente en...
Realizan marcha anual cesar Chávez en El Valle
Cientos de personas se reunieron para brindarle apoyo...
