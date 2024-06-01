Home
Sunday Mass to air at a special time tomorrow
The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live. Bishop Daniel Flores will celebrate mass on Sunday, June 2,at 8 a.m. It will be...
McAllen man found guilty of fatally beating 5-year-old boy in San Antonio
A McAllen natives faces up to life in...
Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
The Weslaco High Lady Panthers softball team are...
Weather
Climatologist: Hotter days ahead across the entire state
Over at Oleander Acres RV Park in Mission, guests left sooner than usual. “We have people that left two weeks early, because they said at...
Saturday, June 1, 2024: Hot and breezy with feels like temperatures in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
It’s hurricane season. Good luck getting affordable homeowners’ insurance
Originally Published: 01 JUN 24 08:30 ET ...
Sports
Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
The Weslaco High Lady Panthers softball team are now state champions. The Lady Panthers went up against Waco Midway Saturday in the 6A softball UIL...
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
The Melissa Cardinals beat the Harlingen South Lady...
Valley softball teams advancing to state championship
History is being made after the Weslaco High...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Kit the short-haired kitten
For details on Kit and other animals available at the Palm Valley Animal Society, visit their website. Click on the video above for the full...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
La policía de Brownsville investiga un tiroteo cerca del campus de Brownsville de UTRGV
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville está investigando un tiroteo cerca del campus de UTRGV Brownsville, según un comunicado de prensa. Los oficiales de policía...
Sábado 1 de junio: Caluroso con brisa en los 100s
Para seguir a Karen González en Facebook, haz...
Hombre de Donna condenado a 30 años por atacar a su esposa con un machete
En Donna un hombre de 48 años de...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
