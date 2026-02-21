Home
Raymondville ISD marching band receives international honor
The Raymondville Independent School District marching band is now recognized on an international level. The John Philip Sousa Foundation gave them the 2025 Sudler Shield...
Mission 5th grader publishes book about her brother's autism
A 5th grade student at Shimotsu Elementary in...
Sea Turtle Inc. reacts to Texas Game Wardens' new equipment to protect sea life
Channel 5 News spoke with Sea Turtle Inc....
Weather
Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026: Hazy with a stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
Friday, Feb. 20, 2026: Morning clouds, hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026: Hot & breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Muhamed Shaath leads Pioneer to play-in victory over Sharyland
Highlights from the Pioneer Diamondbacks win over Sharyland to advance to the high school boys basketball playoffs.
RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores
RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS AREA ROUND ...
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in the Lady...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Dash the ferret
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...

