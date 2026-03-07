Home
How springing forward to daylight saving time could affect your health
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most of America "springs forward" Sunday for daylight saving time. Losing that hour of sleep can do more than leave you tired and...
Veteran identified as pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run, Alamo police search for suspect vehicle
The Alamo Police Department is searching for a...
TSC students assist Valley residents file tax returns for free
Texas Southmost College students are helping residents in...
Weather
Saturday, March 7, 2026: Late nearby storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, March 6, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, March 5, 2026: Windy & warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV's Sergio Lopez dominates on the mound with 13 K as team captures first conference win of 2026
The Vaqueros took home their first conference win of the season on Friday night, taking down New Orleans 10-0 by run-rule victory. The story of...
Pioneer boys soccer one win away from first ever district title after 3-0 victory over Rowe
Highlights from Pioneer's win in boys soccer 3-0...
Brownsville Pace Lady Vikings softball stays undefeated with dominant 15-0 win over Porter
Highlights from Brownsville Pace's 15-0 win over Brownsville...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Gladys Porter Zoo raising awareness on Ocelot conservation
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 5, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Search
