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McAllen armed robbery suspects accused of stealing victim's Nike shoes, Coach watch
Two suspects accused of armed robbery in McAllen allegedly stole the victim's Nike shoes and a Coach watch, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel...
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Brownsville
A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle...
KRGVCares Closet raises more than $25,000 to help hospitalized children
The KRGVCares Closet campaign has concluded, raising a...
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Saturday, May 16, 2026: Very warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, May 15, 2026: Very warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, May 14, 2026: Sunny and breezy with highs in the 90s
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Weslaco's Jacob Villa signs with Schreiner football
Weslaco football star Jacob Villa signed with Schreiner University on Friday afternoon. "Today is definitely a very exciting moment for me," Villa said. "It's a...
Pioneer's Roque Vela signs with Cisco College baseball
Pioneer baseball star Roque Vela signed his national...
Three RGV eliminated from high school baseball playoffs on Friday night
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Friday, May 15th ...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 15, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Charlotte the tarantula
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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