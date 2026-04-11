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Man pleads guilty to deadly McDonald's parking lot shooting in Alamo
A man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting in Alamo that occurred in August 2024. According to Hidalgo County court records, Carlos...
Murder charges dismissed for two suspects accused of killing Edinburg teen in 2023
Murder charges have been dismissed against two suspects...
WATCH LIVE: Vaqueros Game Day
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Saturday, April 11, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, April 10, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
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Thursday, April 9, 2026: Late thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
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WATCH LIVE: Vaqueros Game Day
Don’t miss Vaqueros Game Day! Catch all the action on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 10 a.m. as we bring you coverage of the UTRGV 2026 Spring...
Weslaco East gets dominant win over Brownsville Porter, Palmview baseball takes down Mission
Friday, April 10th High school baseball and softball...
IDEA Donna Track & Field program returns and finds success
IDEA Donna hasn't had a track and field...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 10, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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