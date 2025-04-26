Home
News
McAllen nun attends Pope Francis' funeral, shares how he supported migrant work
A McAllen nun will be among the mourners at the funeral for Pope Francis. Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley Director Sister Norma Pimentel is in...
Valley school educators voice concern over school choice bill
Governor Greg Abbott has not signed the school...
How the Valley has been impacted during Trump's first 100 days in office
The president campaigned on immigration enforcement and border...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, April 26, 2025: Warm and muggy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, April 25, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, April 24, 2025: Stray shower, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Rio Grande City's thrilling walk-off win & more RGV high school softball playoff highlights
SOFTBALL SERIES PLAYOFF SCORES: Weslaco 11, Los Fresnos 2 - Weslaco wins series 2-0 Harlingen 15, Edinburg 0 - Harlingen wins series 2-0 ...
UTRGV baseball falls to McNeese in extra innings
The UTRGV baseball team started a three-game series...
St. Joseph Academy golf star Silvia Martinez signs with Concordia
At St. Joseph Academy, Silvia Martinez committed to...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Mexican Burrowing Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Toby, the 8-month-old cat
*Editor's Note: A graphic in the video names...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
100 días de la administración Trump y el impacto en la inmigración, según expertos
100 días después de la administración Donald Trump, se pueden notar los cambios. Mark Jones, profesor de ciencias políticas en la universidad Rice, dice esto después...
Encuentran al hombre mayor desaparecido en Brownsville
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville ha confirmado...
Más arrestos en relación con el fraude de la tarjeta de combustible de Rio Grande City
La ex secretaria de la ciudad de Río...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days