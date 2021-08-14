Home
Attorney General Ken Paxton takes the state's mask mandate ban to the Texas Supreme Court
" Live COVID-19 updates: Attorney General Ken Paxton takes the state's mask mandate ban to the Texas Supreme Court " was first published by The...
HCSO seeking man accused of sexually assault
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the...
Aug. 14, 2021: chance of afternoon thunderstorms
Weather
Aug. 14, 2021: chance of afternoon thunderstorms
Aug. 13, 2021: Spotty thunderstorms, temperatures in mid-90s
Aug. 12, 2021: Hot and humid with temperatures in mid-90s
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: Sharyland Rattlers
MISSION - The Sharyland Rattlers will have a new look in 2021 with former assistant Craig Krell taking over as head coach after Ron Adame ascended...
Two-A-Day Tour: Hanna Golden Eagles
BROWNSVILLE - The Golden Eagles have made the...
Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
EDINBURG - The Economedes Jaguars are under new...
Programming
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
Pequeñas empresas de Edinburg se benefician del programa de ayuda por COVID
Un impulso económico en Edinburg ayudará a cientos de negocio. Un programa de Edinburgo que lleva ya tres años en marcha da a los propietarios...
El condado Starr emite un mandato de cubrebocas para las escuelas del condado
Siguiendo una orden similar emitida por el condado...
Dallas: Unidades de terapia intensiva pediátricas a tope
DALLAS (AP) - Debido al aumento de casos...
