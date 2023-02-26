Home
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Despite new system to request asylum, migrant families say they're having to separate from their children
From the jungles of Panama to the streets...
Valley doctor returns after assisting in earthquake recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria
A McAllen doctor is back in the Rio...
Weather
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Saturday, Feb. 25: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Friday Feb. 24, 2023: Warm, breezy, and temperatures in the 90s
Sports
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The final two RGV high school girls basketball teams ended their run for a state title with a pair of losses. ...
Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships
The Pharr Natatorium held their first premier college...
Boys Basketball Bi-District Playoffs Scores and Highlights from Tuesday
Tuesday, February 21st Bi-District Round 6A ...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week - Sugar the lab mix
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
Noticias RGV
Sheriff del condado Hidalgo: un hombre perdió la vida luego de quedar atrapado en una excavadora que cayó en un estanque cerca de la ciudad de Sullivan
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Hidalgo y otras agencias recuperaron el cuerpo de un hombre de unos 40 años que murió después de que la...
Hermanas son acusadas en conexión con intento de secuestro mortal cerca de Mercedes.
Dos hermanas fueron acusadas de asesinato en relación...
Se finaliza el festival Charro Days en Brownsville con desfile
El sábado culmina Charro Days, un evento que...
