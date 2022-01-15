Home
Multiple outages reported throughout the Valley
Thousands throughout the Rio Grande Valley have been left without power Saturday after a cold front arrived with wind gusts of up to 45 mph in...
For Texas children, COVID-19 hospitalizations are outpacing vaccinations
" For Texas children, COVID-19 hospitalizations are...
New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A sweeping new Texas...
Hechos Valle
Múltiples apagones reportados en todo el Valle
Miles de personas en todo el Valle del Río Grande se quedaron sin electricidad el sábado después de que llegó un frente frío con ráfagas de...
Trabajadores reaccionan al bloqueo de la orden de vacunas de la Corte Suprema
La Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos impidió que...
San Juan consiguiendo nuevos negocios
Cerca a la esquina de Cesar Chávez y...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
