For years she thought her son had died of an overdose. The police video changed all that
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — It was in the den that Karen Goodwin most strongly felt her son's presence: On the coffee table were his ashes, inside...
Judge questions Border Patrol stand that it's not required to care for children at migrant camps
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on...
105-year-old eclipse chaser excited to add 13th to his list, and shares advice
Originally Published: 29 MAR 24 12:23 ET ...
Weather
April will bring severe storms, snow and flooding as a wide-reaching storm crosses the US
Originally Published: 30 MAR 24 06:54 ET By Allison Chinchar, CNN (CNN) — April begins Monday, and Mother Nature is bringing everything but the...
Saturday, March 30, 2024: Sunny and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, March 29, 2024: Sunny & breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UIL Area Round Highlights & Scores: Friday 3/29
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Area round continued Friday night. Click on the video above for scores and highlights from today's slate in both boys...
HS Soccer Bi-District Round HL & Scores: Tuesday 3/26
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District Round continued...
UTRGV accepts invitation to join Southland Conference
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Gladys Porter Zoo to hold Easter animal play date
The Gladys Porter Zoo is inviting the public...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
29 de Marzo del 2024: Condiciones agradables este fin de semana
Para seguir a Valeria López en su página de Facebook, haga clic aquí .
Salud y Vida: Nueva herramienta ayuda a detectar tumores de cáncer de mama
Este año se diagnosticará cáncer de mama a...
Afluencia en puentes internacionales en el Valle del Río Grande
Llego el fin de semana feriado, por lo...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
