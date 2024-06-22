Home
News
Waco-area murder suspect arrested in Donna
A 39-year-old man arrested in Donna is awaiting extradition to the Waco area to face a homicide charge, according to police. Armando Casiano, Jr. was...
Shaine Casas makes U.S. Olympic team
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaine Casas looked at the...
San Juan murder suspect in federal custody on human smuggling charges
A 47-year-old man identified as a suspect in...
Weather
Saturday, June 22, 2024: Chance of scattered thunderstorms continues
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, June 21, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tropical Storm Alberto dissipates over central Mexico after heavy rains killed 4
TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto, the...
Sports
Shaine Casas makes U.S. Olympic team
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaine Casas looked at the scoreboard, took off his cap and slapped the water furiously as if he had just won the men's...
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club heading to Nationals in Las Vegas
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- As our Daniella Hernandez reports,...
McAllen native Shaine Casas heading to the 2024 Olympics
McAllen is sending one of their own to...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Orinoco crocodile
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Detenido en Donna un sospechoso de asesinato en el área de Waco
Un hombre de 39 años de edad, detenido en Donna está a la espera de extradición a la zona de Waco para hacer frente a un...
Detenido en San Juan un presunto asesino acusado de tráfico de seres humanos
Un hombre de 47 años identificado como sospechoso...
Actividades de verano fomentan la inclusión para niños con autismo en UTRGV
En un salón en la universidad UTRGV, Gavin...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
