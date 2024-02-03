Home
News
Harlingen Bazaar boosting local small businesses
Jeff Smith is pleasantly surprised at the success of his small business. He and his wife sell customized laser engraved products at Jeffie’s Designs, a...
How a small Texas city landed in the spotlight during the state-federal clash over border security
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — As a ceremony...
Mayorkas is driven by his own understanding of the immigrant experience. Many in GOP want him gone
WASHINGTON (AP) — To his supporters, Alejandro Mayorkas...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024: Warm & breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Feb. 2, 2024: Late storms with temperatures in the 80's
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024: Stray AM shower, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Alex Del Barrio Signs Off as KRGV Sports Director
Today was Alex Del Barrio's final sportscast with KRGV. Watch the video above to watch his final on-air good bye as he leaves KRGV and will...
UIL unveils 2024-2026 realignment
The University Interscholastic League unveiled the official realignment...
Coaches reflect on Edinburg Vela HC Campbell's career
Edinburg Vela HFC John Campbell announced his retirement...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Knob-tailed gecko
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Financian la rehabilitación del puente colgante que une Roma y Miguel Alemán
Este viernes 2 de febrero se anunciaron avances en la rehabilitación del único puente colgante restante en el Valle, un monumento histórico que une las ciudades...
Proyecto de ley busca conmemorar a los agentes caídos de la Patrulla Fronteriza
La familia del agente caído de la Patrulla...
Cartel del festival 'Charro Days' genera críticas en la comunidad
En Brownsville, el cartel de las fiestas del...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days