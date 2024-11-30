Home
Brownsville police search for missing man
The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who was last heard from more than a week ago. Police...
College sports reform could advance in GOP-controlled Congress, with Sen. Ted Cruz as NCAA ally
WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA's yearslong efforts to...
Canada's Trudeau says he had an 'excellent conversation' with Trump in Florida after tariffs threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Canadian Prime...
Weather
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024: Coastal drizzle, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Nov. 29, 2024: Cool, drizzle, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024: Cooler, windy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
College sports reform could advance in GOP-controlled Congress, with Sen. Ted Cruz as NCAA ally
WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA's yearslong efforts to get lawmakers to address myriad problems in college sports could finally pay off in the new, Republican-controlled Congress....
Cowboys set for Thanksgiving visit from Giants after ending 5-game losing streak
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A five-game losing streak...
RGV High School Basketball: November 26, 2024
BOYS: PSJA Memorial 62, Santa Maria 51...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Dracula the cat
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Contests
Noticias RGV
McAllen inaugura la Navidad con árbol digital y fuegos artificiales
McAllen brilla más que nunca con la iluminación del árbol de Navidad digital más alto de Estados Unidos, de más de 30 metros de altura. ...
Banco de Alimentos del Valle organiza evento navideño con actividades y recorridos
El banco de alimentos del Valle del Río...
Rioplex expresa preocupación por posible aumento de aranceles
Rioplex, la marca comercial creada por líderes empresariales...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
