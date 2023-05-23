Home
News
Hidalgo County sheriff: County drainage district employee killed in workplace accident
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an employee with the county drainage district was killed in a workplace accident, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra....
Texas Democrat unveils bipartisan immigration plan with path to citizenship, border security spending
" Texas Democrat unveils bipartisan immigration plan...
Death of 8-year-old girl in Border Patrol custody highlights challenges providing medical care
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The recent deaths of...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, May 23, 2023: Warm and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, May 22, 2023: Mainly dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, May 19, 2023: Warm and humid with temperatures in th e90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV Ready For WAC Tourney Opener vs UT-Arlington
MESA - The UTRGV Baseball Team will be the 7th seed in the Western Athletic Tournament baseball tournament that begins Tuesday in Mesa, Arizona. The...
San Benito Faces San Antonio East Central for 6A Region IV Title
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS 6A Region IV...
PSJA , Palmview Playoff Series Info Revealed
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS - Regional Semifinals ...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - May 22, 2023
Zoo Guest: Grand Cayman Blue Iguana
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 18, 2023
Additional Links
Tornado Relief Fund
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Cuidando el Planeta: El centro de detención del Valle ayuda al planeta por medio del reciclaje textil
El centro de detención del Valle, fue abierto en el 2018, es manejado por MTC para el servicio de inmigración y control de aduanas de los...
Sheriff del condado de Hidalgo: empleado del distrito de drenaje del condado muere en un accidente laboral
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Hidalgo...
Realizan recolección de escombros en el condado Hidalgo
Los lugares donde la gente puede venir y...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Tornado Relief Fund
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days