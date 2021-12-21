Home
News
Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 156 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 156 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services...
Alton police investigating after body found in reservoir
The Alton Police Department is investigating after a...
Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence
CUMBERLAND, Maine (AP) — The holiday season is...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Dec. 20, 2021: Sun may come out by afternoon, temperatures in the 60s
Dec. 19, 2021: Rainy and breezy with temperatures in the 50s
Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021: Cold front arriving this evening
VISIT OUR WEATHER PAGE.
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Cowboys inch close to playoff berth as D, Lawrence dominate
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence forced a fumble and made two other big plays that led to 15 points and the NFL-East...
When Football Meets Theatre: PSJA North Raiders Style
Football season is over. But the PSJA North...
New Lopez Head Coach Tarantola Speaks For First Time
MCALLEN - Shaun Tarantola, the new head coach...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa de 1 muerte relacionada con COVID no vacunada, 79 casos nuevos
El condado Cameron informó el lunes de una muerte relacionada con el coronavirus y 79 nuevos casos de la enfermedad. La víctima era una mujer...
Gobernador de Texas sopesa indulto póstumo a George Floyd
AUSTIN, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — Dar indultos es...
Biden anuncia 500 millones de pruebas gratuitas de COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) — Con la variante ómicron como...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
