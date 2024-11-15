Home
Friday, Nov. 15, 2024: Nice day, sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Weslaco officials: Chemical leak at water plant has been isolated, no public health threat
The city of Weslaco has identified a chlorine...
‘Progress in motion:’ Alamo holds first ever State of the City address
The city of Alamo held their first ever...
Weather
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024: Lower humidity, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Valley continues seeing record-breaking heat in November
The National Weather Service in Brownsville says this...
Sports
Playoff Game of the Week Preview: Sharyland vs. Mercedes
It's a regular season rematch to open up the playoffs: Mercedes Tigers vs. Sharyland Rattlers. Both schools are back in the playoffs after missing out...
UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word to clinch top four seed in Southland Conference
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Incarnate Word on...
Harlingen South softball star Amira Rodriguez commits to Washington
Harlingen South star Amira Rodriguez signed her national...
Programming
Community
This year's Student of the Week recipients honored during banquet
A big celebration was held Thursday in honor of some of the Valley’s brightest students. For the last several weeks, Channel 5 News has highlighted...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Cheer, the black Labrador
Connect
Noticias RGV
Promueven evento de reciclaje en la Isla del Padre Sur para conservar el medio ambiente
Sea Turtle Inc. en la Isla del Padre Sur dispone de entradas completamente gratis este fin de semana para celebrar el ''Texas Recycle Weekend'' junto a...
Retiran la alerta de fuga de sustancias químicas en Texas Bldv de Weslaco
La ciudad Weslaco ha identificado una fuga en...
Viernes 15 de Noviembre: Agradable y soleado, temperaturas en los 84s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Take 5
