Cameron County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases
Cameron County on Friday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 72 positive cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,694 deaths...
Cameron County judge signs disaster declaration in response to recent severe weather
Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. signed a...
Monthly food distributions to continue in Harlingen
The city of Harlingen has renewed their partnership...
July 9, 2021: Flash flood watch extended through Saturday morning
UPDATE FRIDAY, JULY 9, 2021 AT 3:42 P.M. The Flash Flood Watch for Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties has been extended until Saturday, July 10...
July 8, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for RGV extended through Friday evening
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been extended through...
July 7, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for RGV extended until Friday
3:05 p.m.: The National Weather Service has extended...
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will make its way down to the valley for a two day camp on July 8th-July 9th. The...
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
Programming
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
México condena a 5 hondureños por secuestro de migrantes
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - La fiscalía del norteño estado de Sonora, en México y fronterizo con Arizona, informó el viernes de la condena de cinco...
Juez del condado de Cameron firma declaración de desastre en respuesta al clima severo reciente
El juez del condado de Cameron, Eddie Trevino...
EEUU ya no detendrá a migrantes embarazadas
WASHINGTON (AP) - Las autoridades de inmigración de...
