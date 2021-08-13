Home
Across Texas, frantic parents search for options to keep kids safe in school
" Across Texas, frantic parents search for options to keep kids safe in school " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan...
Judge grants temporary restraining order against Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate
A Travis County district judge granted a temporary...
San Juan police searching for persons of interest in homicide investigation
San Juan police are asking for the public's...
Weather
Aug. 13, 2021: Spotty thunderstorms, temperatures in mid-90s
Aug. 12, 2021: Hot and humid with temperatures in mid-90s
Aug. 11, 2021: Breezy and hot with temperatures in high 90s
Highs will be back in the 90s...
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: Sharyland Rattlers
MISSION - The Sharyland Rattlers will have a new look in 2021 with former assistant Craig Krell taking over as head coach after Ron Adame ascended...
Two-A-Day Tour: Hanna Golden Eagles
BROWNSVILLE - The Golden Eagles have made the...
Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
EDINBURG - The Economedes Jaguars are under new...
Programming
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
La policía de San Juan busca a personas de interés en un una investigación de homicidio
La policía de San Juan está solicitando la ayuda del público para identificar a las personas de interés en una investigación de homicidio. El video...
Se planea una caravana desde Nuevo León hacia Texas para obtener vacunas contra el covid-19
Residentes de Nuevo León podrán ingresar a Estados...
Salud y Vida: La donación de medula ósea
Cada año alrededor de 18 mil estadounidenses son...
