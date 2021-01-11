Home
2 US Capitol Police officers reportedly suspended following riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio says two U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended as a result of their actions during last...
Edinburg police chief: One person dead after officer-involved shooting
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting...
Willacy County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
Willacy County on Monday reported that 29 people...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
UTRGV Dominates St. Mary's in Thursday Win
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's basketball team blew out the St. Mary’s University Rattlers 96-67 on Thursday at the UTRGV...
Edinburg Community Gives Back
EDINBURG - When one Edinburg family was given...
Pioneer Falls in Regional Finals to Liberty Hill 56-53
SAN ANTONIO - In a game that Rio...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Jefe de policía de Edinburg: una persona muerta después de un tiroteo con un oficial involucrado
Una persona murió después de un tiroteo que involucró a un oficial el lunes, según el jefe de policía de Edinburg, César Torres. La policía...
El condado Willacy informa de 29 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Willacy informó el lunes que 29...
Algunos expertos en política manifiestan que la visita de Trump al Valle , es una distracción
Este martes se espera la posible llegada del...
