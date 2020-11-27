Home
News
McAllen Holiday Parade announces celebrity hosts
The city of McAllen on Friday revealed who will serve as "celebrity hosts" for the 2020 McAllen Holiday Parade. Mario Lopez, a television personality, producer,...
Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Weslaco neighborhood
Vandals struck a Weslaco neighborhood early Thanksgiving morning....
Valley Made, Local Strong: Exclusive Timepieces
At Exclusive Timepieces, luxury is not just another...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
First and Goal Wednesday - 11/25 Scores and Highlights
Thursday Games District 16-5A Division I Rowe at Palmview - CANCELLED McAllen Memorial 28, Donna 14 District 16-5A Division II Mercedes...
UTRGV Women's Basketball Falls at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Snakeskin Classic VII Preview - Pioneer Diamondbacks
MISSION - The Pioneer Diamondbacks will hope to...
Additional Links
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station that is all in Spanish. Azteca America has partnered with Channel 5 News to bring viewers the...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Corte rechaza impugnación de Trump en Pensilvania
FILADELFIA (AP) - El equipo jurídico del presidente Donald Trump sufrió otro revés después de que una corte federal de apelaciones en Filadelfia le rechazara categóricamente...
Los Ángeles anuncia confinamiento al aumentar casos de COVID
LOS ÁNGELES (AP) - El condado Los Ángeles...
Migrantes desaparecidos apoya a las familias que no han vuelto a ver a sus seres queridos cuando emprenden su viaje a Estados Unidos
En la búsqueda del sueño americano por llegar...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days