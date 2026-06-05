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Former Spurs dancer, San Juan native now teaches dance in San Antonio
Tina Alanis is a Rio Grande Valley native and a former Spurs Silver Dancer. She spoke about her time performing on the court and how...
Zoo Guest: Petunio the guinea pig
South Padre Island city officials approve of temporary AEP Texas' mobile skid
South Padre Island is getting a temporary mobile...
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Friday, June 5, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, June 4, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, June 3, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Playmaker: Soto a force at the plate for the Rattlers state run
The Sharyland Rattlers are taking on the state diamond on Friday. The baseball team is now hours away from the 5A, Division 2 state championship...
Spurs fans excited for the 2026 NBA Finals
San Antonio Spurs fans are living out a...
RGV baseball legends rally behind Sharyland’s state title bid and reflect on historic seasons
As the Sharyland Rattlers prepare to compete for...
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Zoo Guest: Petunio the guinea pig
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Lily the pittbull mix
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