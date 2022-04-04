Home
Abbott calls June 14 special election for South Texas congressional seat that Republicans want to flip
" Abbott calls June 14 special election for South Texas congressional seat that Republicans want to flip " was first published by The Texas Tribune,...
'Immigration is a federal issue': McAllen mayor reacts to end of Title 42
McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos is weighing in on...
Valley organization supports victims of child abuse
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and...
Weather
April 4, 2022: Breezy, temperatures in the high 80s
April 3, 2022: Sunny, temperatures in the mid-80s
Saturday, April 2, 2022: Humid with temperatures in the 80s
Sports
Raymondville's Mallorie Martinez signs for Arkansas Baptist
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas -- Raymondville High's Mallorie Martinez signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Arkansas Baptist. Click on the video above for...
McAllen's Matt Gonzalez commits to Trinity
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High's Matt Gonzalez signed...
High School Soccer Playoff Scores and Regional Tournament Match-ups
Boys Soccer Playoff Scores for Saturday, April 2...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy and Pueblo Tires.
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Salud y Vida: Obesidad infantil
Por años, el sobrepeso entre niños ha sido un problema médico en nuestra región. Los niños que lo padecen tienen mayores probabilidades de ser adultos...
Aumenta precio de mantenimiento de picinas
Nos espera una semana muy calurosa. Muchos...
Madre testifica juicio de Lamar Lawson
Momentos llenos de emoción se vivieron en el...
