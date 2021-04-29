Home
Valley doctor explains why side effects are stronger after second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
According to a new study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal, one out of four people have experienced some type of side effects after getting...
Valley advocates speak out against Texas Senate Bill 29
A local transgender woman is voicing her concerns...
April 29, 2021: Slight chance for showers Thursday afternoon
Weather
April 29, 2021: Slight chance for showers Thursday afternoon
April 28, 2021: Wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for most of the RGV
April 27, 2021: Windy and humid conditions, cloud coverage expected for Tuesday
A lot of cloud coverage that started Tuesday...
Sports
Toros Prepare For Season Opener: Sign Erik Pimentel
EDINBURG - The RGV FC Toros are gearing up for their fifth season of USL play on Saturday when they host New Mexico United FC at...
Progreso Track Star Signs with Ranger College
PROGRESO - Distance runner Rudy Sandoval signed his...
High School Baseball Scores and Highlights 4/27/21
Boys Baseball Scores Monday, April 26th ...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Evite robos y fraudes al momento de usar los populares sistemas rápidos de pagos desde su celular
Existe una solución de pago internacional conocida como "paypal" es una "aplicación" que se encuentra en la mayoría de los teléfonos celulares, es una forma sencilla...
Alguacil del condado Cameron: no cederé ante la presión de la política
El alguacil del condado Cameron reaccionó ante el...
Puntos clave del primer informe del gobierno de Joe Biden en donde destacó un momento histórico
El informe del presidente Joe Biden con respecto...
