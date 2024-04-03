Home
News
Progreso mayor to resign after posting bond on federal drug charges
Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis must resign from office once he’s posted his $100,000 bond with a $10,000 deposit, a federal judge ordered on Wednesday. Alanis...
Senior Summit to offer health resources for elderly Valley residents
Community leaders are helping the elderly find ways...
WATCH LIVE: Washington officials attend ribbon-cutting for Brownsville bridge expansion
Officials from Washington D.C., including Senator John Cornyn,...
Weather
Wednesday, April 3, 2024: Nice and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 2, 2024: Windy and dry, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, April 1, 2024: Windy, very warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UIL HS Soccer Regional Quarterfinals Highlights & Scores
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Regional Quarterfinals round is over. Four valley boys teams are left in the playoffs. Three on the girls side. Click...
Lady Eagles showing the way in powerlifting
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Idea College Prep were...
HS Boys & Girls Soccer Regional Quarterfinal Schedule
BOYS MATCHUPS 4A: PROGRESO VS...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Powell: La Fed podría bajar las tasas este año; las elecciones no influirán en la decisión
WASHINGTON (AP) — Autoridades de la Reserva Federal probablemente reducirán sus tasas de referencia a finales de este año, dijo el miércoles su presidente Jerome Powell,...
Biden y Sanders combinan fuerzas para promover logros en atención médica
WASHINGTON (AP) — El presidente Joe Biden y...
El alcalde de Progreso renunciará tras pagar fianza por cargos federales de narcotráfico
El alcalde de Progreso, Gerardo Alanís, deberá renunciar...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
