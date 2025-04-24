Home
News
Starbase, the SpaceX site, is likely Texas’ next city. What happens next?
" Starbase, the SpaceX site, is likely Texas’ next city. What happens next? " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization...
UTRGV researchers study how being bilingual impacts an autistic child's language development
Researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande...
Sensory gym opens in McAllen for children with autism, special needs
There's a new gym in the Rio Grande...
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, April 24, 2025: Stray shower, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 23, 2025: Stray shower, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
IDEA Elsa holds parade for state champion girls soccer team
IDEA Elsa held a parade on Wednesday evening to celebrate the program's girls soccer team. The team took home the TCSAAL state championship back on...
UTRGV men's golf finished third in SLC tournament
The UTRGV men's golf team finished third in...
La Feria girls Golf team headed to State
The La Feria girls golf team is making...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Negocio en Mission ofrece alternativas de comida saludable
Fit Vibe Texas es un negocio enfocado en buscar alternativas de comida sana para los consumidores. El negocio elabora productos hechos de harina de avena...
Un hombre de McAllen condenado por posesión de armas y evasión de arresto
Un hombre de McAllen se declaró culpable de...
Trump pide a la Corte Suprema permitir prohibición de militares transgénero, por ahora
WASHINGTON (AP) — El gobierno del presidente de...
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
