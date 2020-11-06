Home
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 37 new cases
Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related deaths and 37 new cases. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,092 coronavirus-related deaths. Cameron...
New drainage project set to help with flooding issues in San Carlos
Residents from the San Carlos community took part...
Biden on cusp of presidency after gains in Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden was on...
Sports
First and Goal Thursday - 11/6 - Highlights and Scores
Thursday's Final Scores Non-District McAllen Memorial 28, PSJA North 19 31-6A Edinburg North 42, Edinburg Economedes 6 16-5A Division 1 ...
Three More Valley Games Canceled Due To COVID
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Three more RGV games...
First and Goal Wednesday - 11/4 - Scores and Highlights
Wednesday's Final Scores 16-5A Division 1 ...
Community
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema para nuestra comunidad y no solamente por ser un foco de infección además de que es un...
Cancelan partidos de fútbol por contagio de COVID-19
Recientemente varios distritos escolares en el Valle han...
Estrenan área recreativa en la Bicentennial
Para los residentes que viven o transitan cerca...
Hechos Valle
Biden en la cúspide de la presidencia tras ganar en Pensilvania
WASHINGTON (AP) - El demócrata Joe Biden estaba a punto de ganar la presidencia el viernes cuando abrió pistas estrechas sobre el presidente Donald Trump en...
Sentencia a exagente
Esta tarde en hechos Valle a 166 meses...
Millonario proyecto de sistema de drenaje en el Condado Hidalgo
Finalmente varias comunidades y residente del Condado Hidalgo,...
