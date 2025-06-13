Home
News
Friday, June 13, 2025: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Grieving brother pleads for answers in death of Brownsville sailor found dead in Virginia
A family in the Rio Grande Valley said...
Appeals court temporarily blocks judge's ruling to return control of National Guard to California
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit...
Weather
Friday, June 13, 2025: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Crews assessing storm damage in Hidalgo County, over 37,000 outages reported
A total of more than 37,000 power outages...
Thursday, June 12, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Vipers hosting Nike youth basketball camp in late June
The RGV Vipers are hosting a Nike Basketball Camp this summer from June 23rd to June 26th. The camp will be run at the Vipers...
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
The UTRGV athletic department announced a new extension...
Elementary aged kids learn fundamentals of football from UTRGV coaches
UTRGV football finished off another week of hosting...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Kyomi the Pitbull mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Encuesta pública para el desarrollo urbano en Álamo
Los funcionarios de Álamo están trabajando para desarrollar un plan de 20 años que incluye mejoras para incrementar la calidad de vida. Irene Vásquez se...
Club para corredores en el Valle
El Club de Corredores Queer del Valle del...
Viernes 13 de Junio: Caluroso y húmedo, temperaturas en los 98s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
