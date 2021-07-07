Home
Tiger at Gladys Porter Zoo euthanized following medical issues
Following three years of “intense” medical care due to thyroid and pancreatic insufficiencies, a 13-year-old male tiger at Gladys Porter Zoo was euthanized Tuesday, the zoo...
Cameron County reports 51 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Wednesday reported 51 new positive...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has...
July 7, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for RGV extended until Friday
3:05 p.m.: The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch for the entire Valley until 7AM Friday. 9:00 a.m .: A...
July 6, 2021: Flash Flood Watch issued for Rio Grande Valley
2:30 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been...
July 5, 2021: Thunderstorms in spots with temperatures in 90s
Heavy rain could return this week.
Sports
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will make its way down to the valley for a two day camp on July 8th-July 9th. The...
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Hechos Valle
Servicios médicos gratuitos en San Juan
La Operación de Estrella Solitaria regresa al Valle de Texas, para ofrecer servicios médicos gratuitos a la comunidad. Este evento se llevará a cabo en...
"La Entrevista" prevención de fraudes durante las temporadas de lluvias
Como usted sabe estamos en plena temporada de...
Suben a 71 los desaparecidos en carretera de Nuevo León a Laredo, Tamaulipas
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - La Comisión Nacional...
