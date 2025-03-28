Home
News
Alamo first responders perform over 50 water rescues amid severe weather
Severe thunderstorms made their way across the Rio Grande Valley Thursday. The heavy rain left many roads flooded, causing people to walk through waist deep...
New Pharr police program providing mental health relief to veterans thanks to therapy dog
A new program with the Pharr Police Department...
Pet of the Week: Clover the Dachshund
Weather
Thursday, March 27, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First...
Wednesday, March 26, 2025: Scattered nightly storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, March 25, 2025: Very warm day, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Three Los Fresnos athletes sign letter of intent
Three athletes signed on to compete at the next level. Jessie Theresa Brisky signed to Texas Lutheran University to play basketball. A 4-year varsity...
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
GIRLS AREA ROUND SCORES: Edcouch-Elsa 2,...
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
BOYS AREA ROUND SCORES: Progreso 7,...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Clover the Dachshund
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
El mal tiempo sigue avanzando en la zona de Edcouch y Elsa
La alerta de inundaciones repentinas continúa en El Valle del Río Grande, y durante el día tuvimos varias alertas y advertencias de posible tornado por parte...
Refugios abiertos en todo el Valle debido al mal tiempo
Varios refugios se han abierto en todo el...
Niegan libertad condicional a Yolanda Saldívar a 30 años del homicidio de Selena
HOUSTON (AP) — Yolanda Saldívar, la mujer condenada...
