Lawsuit in deadly South Padre Island Causeway accident expanded to include bars that served alleged drunk driver
The Law Offices of J. Michael Moore has amended a petition in the wrongful death lawsuit in regard to the deadly accident that killed 20-year-old Mariah...
How Valley homeowners can prepare mobile homes for Hurricane Beryl
Homeowners living in a mobile home or trailer...
Sandbag distribution underway in Weslaco ahead of Hurricane Beryl
Sandbags can protect homes against flooding, and many...
Weather
Wednesday, July 3, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Beryl heads toward Jamaica as a major hurricane after ripping through southeast Caribbean
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared...
Tuesday, July 2, 2024: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Shaine Casas's Mother receives ticket to Olympic Games in Paris
MCALLEN, Texas -- A Donor Reception was held as the City of McAllen honored Shaine Casas by proclaiming July 3rd, as "Shaine Casas Day". It was...
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
MCALLEN, Texas -- Premier Volleyball is headed back...
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
MCALLEN, Texas -- Six Valley teams are headed...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Harlingen invita al Freedom Fest 2024 con música y fuegos artificiales
A escasos minutos de la celebración del 4 de julio, el departamento de policía de Harlingen les recuerda a los ciudadanos que está prohibido la pirotecnia...
Preparativos para el Huracán Beryl, consejos para asegurar casas móviles en el Valle
Con el huracán Beryl moviéndose a través del...
Detienen en McAllen a Jorge Rodríguez por estafa y robo
En McAllen la policía localizó a Jorge Rodríguez,...
